THE Ulladulla SES and the Bureau of Meteorology want to warn people that more storms could be on their way.
An alert was issued from bureau late this morning [Friday], stating "severe thunderstorms were possible" from Newcastle down to Eden.
Self-help sandbags are available at Telstra Tower Lake Conjola, Beach St Carpark Lake Tabourie, or by phoning 132 500.
132 500 is the number to call if you need emergency assistance from SES.
If your emergency is life-threatening call 000.
A marine wind warning was also issued for the coasts of the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden for Saturday.
The Ulladulla SES volunteers, earlier in the week, were out in the field responding to calls of assistance following a heavy rain event.
Three teams were in the field all day and one in headquarters with a further two teams in the field and an operational team working in the evening to help local residents.
The group had received 33 calls for help and at last count had nine to go.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.