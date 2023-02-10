Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla SES and the Bureau of Meteorology's storm warning

Updated February 10 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied

THE Ulladulla SES and the Bureau of Meteorology want to warn people that more storms could be on their way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.