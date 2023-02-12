This Valentine's Day the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter is celebrating the launch of their new campaign called 'Looking for love'.
The campaign, according to council, encourages people to consider finding love by adopting a pet and comes off the back of a very challenging year which saw many pets surrendered to the Shelter.
Valentine's Day is a timely reminder that love is easy to find if you know where to look. Single staffies, magnificent mastiffs and friendly felines at the shelter are always on the lookout for love.
Jodie Parnell from the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter said they had many pets in need of a loving home and they all come with unconditional love.
"Adopting a pet from the Shelter is a rewarding and enriching experience for those keen to add a new member to their family," she said.
"Come visit us at the Shelter and you might find yourself spending Valentine's Day with the new love of your life."
There are currently many dogs and cats at the Shelter waiting for their "fur-ever" homes and their profiles can be viewed online at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter Facebook page.
For more information contact the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter on 4429 3410
