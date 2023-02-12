Elite Ulladulla junior talks about the lows and highs of professional sport

MATT Gilkes is always looking to improve his cricket and learn from those around him.
The Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior just completed another Big Bash League season with the Sydney Thunder and is now playing some Marsh Sheffield Shield matches for NSW.
He just made his wicket-keeping debut with NSW and in general, is pleased with the way his efforts behind the stumps went in the Big Bash.
"I have felt good about the way I have been keeping," he said.
He has been getting help, keeping wise, from well-known glovemen Brad Haddin and Daniel Smith.
The 23-year-old would have liked to have made more runs for the Thunder.
"I feel like it was an up and a down kind of season for me with the bat," he said.
"I had a tough start and in the first four games I was out for less than six runs in them."
Gilkes drew on his self-belief and support from his team-mates when he was struggling with the bat.
"I had to stick at it and I knew I was good enough to be there [playing in the Big Bash]," he said.
His team-mates regularly told him that "playing one good shot" would turn around, which they did.
Including a match-winning 74 not out against the Melbourne Renegades, Gilkes certainly did turn things around with the bat.
The Thunder boys also learnt about the importance of bouncing back from disappointment - like being rolled for 15 runs in one innings.
Sydney Thunder was bowled out for 15 - the lowest score ever in a men's T20 game - against the Adelaide Strikers this season at the Sydney Showground
"Yeh that was something we all did not think would happen," Gilkes said
"That is cricket I guess and we had to put it in the past. I think the next match we put 170 odd runs on the board."
He laughed when recalling how the crowds from then on would cheer when the Thunder passed 15 runs.
"Hopefully it will never happen again," he said.
Gilkes said he was proud of his keeping efforts in the Big Bash and rated his batting as being steady.
Currently, his focus is totally on cricket but this year is looking to start moving on to some career options, possibly in the business area.
"I am looking at doing something outside of cricket," he said.
He watched with interest as the Australians battled hard overseas against India.
As a member of the under-16s Australian side, he got to play over in Sri Lanka and during the Australian off-season, last year, played some club games in England.
The wicket-keeper batter would jump at the chance to play in competition overseas.
"However, I have to start making steady runs," he said
Getting to open the innings with Dave Warner was a Big Bash highlight for Gilkes.
He said Warner was the type of cricketer that gave others around him lots of confidence.
Warner spoke to the younger players like Gilkes about things like structuring an innings.
"All us younger guys were keen to learn from him and take in as much as we could from Dave," Gilkes.
Gilkes once the shield season is over will be taking a rest - no off-season trips overseas this year.
If the Cricket Gods allow, Gilkes would love to play for Australia in any format
"I have a lot of work to do before that," he said about playing for Australia.
Gilkes still has lots of family in the region and gets down to the coast as much as he can.
He would also be keen to take part in a local coaching clinic one day in the future.
