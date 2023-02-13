A remark from a member of the audience sums up the feeling of many people preparing to vote in the upcoming NSW election.
The suggestion was made at a recent community meeting, from the audience, that all the candidates for the seat of South Coast had similar policies and agendas.
The candidates would disagree but their approaches to key issues like education and health are similar.
Education and health issues were prominent topics at a recent meeting of the Burrill Lake Association Community Consultative Body.
Election Candidates Amanda Findley [Greens], Liza Butler [Labor] and Luke Sikora [Liberal] attended the meeting - they all got to talk on the important subjects of health and education.
They also got the chance to table a "this is why you should vote for me" pitch.
Future plans for Ulladulla High School, the use of the Shoalhaven Anglican School [SAS] and the Milton Hospital were among the topics tabled at the meeting.
The Labor candidate said she would fight for the return of birthing services and says Milton Hospital is now more of a triage centre and a place people go while waiting for aged care places.
She promised to be tenacious when it comes to improving services at Milton Hospital, while planning for the future continues.
"We [a Labor State Government] will get the services back up and running," she said
Ms Butler, like the others, said a greenfield site [an undeveloped area] needed to be looked out for in the future
Ms Findley said the Greens also want better health services for the region.
The Greens candidate said she would fight to get the health services the community deserves.
"We [the Greens] are absolutely committed to a greenfield site," Ms Findley said.
Mr Sikora also knows that improvements in health services are needed.
"A greenfield site is 100 percent on my agenda," he said
He said better health services were something he would be "fighting tooth and nail for".
The audience was keen to hear about the candidates' views and education plans.
Ms Findley will make the building of a new school for the Ulladulla district one of her top priorities - if elected.
She said the building of a new school at the education site on Croobyar Road, also known as the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site, would be a top priority if elected.
Mr Sikora said that importantly the SAS land had been future-proofed for education purposes by the current government.
He is keen to re-open consultation with the community to work out what local residents want when it comes to education needs in the future.
Ms Butler supports the plan put forward by Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group and the Ulladulla High Parents and Citizens
This plan will see Ulladulla High relocated to the SAS site, Ulladulla Public take over the high school site and the current Ulladulla Public School land used for other yet-to-be-decided purposes.
The Labor candidate said the overcrowding issue at Ulladulla High had reached a crisis point.
All three support the current upgrade of Budawang Special school
Meanwhile, Burrill Lake Association Community Consultative Body chainman, Ian Carroll, thanked the candidates for coming to the meeting.
He also thanked them for being prepared to make a commitment to stand for public office.
