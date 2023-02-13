Milton Ulladulla Times
Farmers at Burrill market on Friday February 17

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
This Friday [February 17] is the last Farmers at Burrill - [FAB] market for the season. Picture supplied

ALL good things come to an end and this Friday [February 17] is the last Farmers at Burrill - [FAB] market for the season.

