ALL good things come to an end and this Friday [February 17] is the last Farmers at Burrill - [FAB] market for the season.
Local farmers have been hard at it to provide people with the best produce at the best prices in the best location on the South Coast.
The FAB market will be held at the Lions Park Burrill Lake from 5pm on Friday.
Head to the market for the best, freshest eggs, honey, veggies, wine, pork, lamb, chicken, venison, plants, flowers, jams, berries and berry ice cream, spirits and a few more surprises including vegan gelato.
Everyone loves the organic produce from the local farmers - almost as much as they love hearing from the famous Hooded Plovers.
