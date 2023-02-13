Milton Ulladulla Times
Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal appoints bushfire recovery facilitators

Updated February 14 2023 - 8:52am, first published February 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Art of Hosting attendees funded by FRRR. Picture supplied

THE Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] has appointed two facilitators in the Shoalhaven to support the ongoing delivery of their 'Investing in Rural Communities Futures' program.

