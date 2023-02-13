THE Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] has appointed two facilitators in the Shoalhaven to support the ongoing delivery of their 'Investing in Rural Communities Futures' program.
Meg Stratti and Kate McBride are the two new facilitators.
These positions are being funded using part of the $1.3 million investment made by the Australian Government, through the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program, which FRRR announced in November 2022.
The Investing in Rural Community Futures program has operated in the Shoalhaven and South Coast area since 2020, thanks to support from The Snow Foundation and Bendigo Bank, through their Community Enterprise Foundation.
It's designed to help increase the capacity of the myriad of not-for-profit organisations who are so critical to the sustainability and vibrancy of the area.
Over the last three years, not-for-profits in Nowra, Ulladulla, Bateman's Bay and more recently the Bay and Basin communities have come together to develop a roadmap of the assistance and skill-building that will help local NFPs to prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disasters, as well as the opportunities in the community.
The most recent Federal Government funding means that support can now extend to Lake Conjola and Kangaroo Valley, areas that were severely affected by the Black Summer Bushfires.
The appointment of the two facilitators is the latest stage in the roll out of the funding from the Australian Government.
That funding was also being used to support leadership and skill development, such as participation of 20 people at the Art of Hosting workshop held last week at Willinga Park in Bawley Point.
FRRR's IRCF Program Coordinator for the South Coast, Carolyn Ardler, says that the additional Government support is a great opportunity to build upon the work they have been doing in the local communities with the support of philanthropic partners through the IRCF program.
"Last week's session was the first chance that we've had to bring the facilitators together with local community leaders. All of them attended the Art of Hosting workshop, which significantly enhanced everyone's ability to engage in conversations about the issues that matter," she said.
"Together with the roadmap, this will ensure we're all on the same page and can continue to work together to ensure local leaders have the tools they need to work towards their goals and priorities.
"The session last week is just one example of how we will continue to use this program to make sure the communities themselves are leading the conversation when it comes to their recovery."
President of Business Milton Ulladulla and Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven, Matt Dell, says it's rewarding to see the funding having such a direct benefit on the Shoalhaven communities.
"Enormous progress has been made in our local areas to recover after the devastating Black Summer fires. The IRCF program has been vital in supporting the community to rebuild and reconnect," he said.
" It is absolutely essential the ICRF program continues with additional resources to empower our recovery and future resilience."
Other upcoming initiatives include a leadership training program, which is being led by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, plus other sessions prioritised by the local community.
To find out more about the IRCF program in your community or to get involved, visit ircf.frrr.org.au or contact FRRR on 1800 170 020.
Meg Stratti - Nowra / Kangaroo Valley
Meg has lived in the Shoalhaven for the last 10 years, working to support local communities primarily through roles in adult education.
Kate McBride
Kate has lived in Yuin Country for around 20 years, and brings more than 15 years' experience in capacity building and community engagement within not-for-profits (NFPs), grassroots community organisations and local government sectors.
Meg and Kate join Monique Carson (looking after Ulladulla and surrounds) and Jules Klugman (Batemans Bay) in working with community groups across the South Coast.
The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal - FRRR is the only national foundation specifically focused on ensuring the social and economic strength of remote, rural and regional communities.
FRRR's unique model connects common purposes and investment with locally prioritised needs, to create communities that are vital and resilient. Since FRRR's start in 2000, it has delivered nearly $155 million to more than 13,000 projects.
