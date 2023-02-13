Milton Ulladulla Times

A burger-inspired hot cross bun makes me think about the need to stick to the classics

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
Coles unveils the Special Burger Sauce hot cross bun for Easter. Picture supplied.

On Wednesday, a unique bit of news was brought to my attention and it made me do a doubletake. Coles supermarkets had released a limited edition burger-inspired hot cross bun.

