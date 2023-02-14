EVERYONE at Ulladulla High School just experienced a wonderful start to the year.
New students and new teachers are all settling in and looking forward to the first term.
Ulladulla High, as is always the case, continues to produce outstanding students.
Big congratulations to Lily Winward, Year 11 who is the recipient of the prestigious Brian Downes trophy for 'Most Outstanding Achievement in Athletics.
Huge congratulations to Year 9 student Madison Hughes who has been successful in receiving a Gold Scholarship from the Harding Miller Foundation that identifies and supports high-potential girls with support of their studies.
Ulladulla High's Equine Studies students attended an overnight camp at Willinga Park recently participating in a mini competition and riding events.
Congratulations to Ivy Considine who was awarded the Champion Rider, Bella McCormick who was awarded Reserve Champion Rider and Maisie Butson who won the Coaches Award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.