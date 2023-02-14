Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Stronger Communities grants available in Gilmore

Updated February 15 2023 - 9:52am, first published February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lions Club of Gerringong, successful recipients under Round Seven of the Stronger Communities Program Round. Picture supplied

Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, is calling for expressions of interest to fund fantastic local projects which contribute to vibrant and viable communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.