Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, is calling for expressions of interest to fund fantastic local projects which contribute to vibrant and viable communities.
The Stronger Communities Program Round Eight provides up to $150,000 per federal electorate to fund small capital projects worth between $2,500 and $20,000.
Projects which may be eligible include building fit-outs, equipment purchases, sporting facility upgrades, bike paths and more.
"I have been delighted to support so many fantastic local projects across the South Coast under this program over the last few years - yarning circles, surf club upgrades, equipment for emergency services, community gardens, art installations and so much more," Mrs Phillips said.
"Local community organisations are still recovering from the challenges the last few years have brought, and so I am really pleased to support them in any way I can.
"I know how important it is to have high quality local facilities and I want to make sure that our community can take full advantage of this excellent funding opportunity."
She is encouraging all local groups to consider submitting an expression of interest for the 2023 round of this program.
Expressions of Interest are open until Friday March 10, with successful applicants then invited to apply.
To be eligible, groups must have an Australian Business Number (ABN) and be an incorporated not for profit organisation or a local governing body.
Further information, including how to submit expressions of interest is available here.
