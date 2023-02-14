Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Early Learning and Care Centre to continue to open

Updated February 14 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:47pm
Milton Early Learning and Care Centre to continue to open

The NSW Department of Education's lease extension on the site of Milton Early Learning and Care Centre to Big Fat Smile until December 2023 is good news for local families.

