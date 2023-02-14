The NSW Department of Education's lease extension on the site of Milton Early Learning and Care Centre to Big Fat Smile until December 2023 is good news for local families.
"Our commitment to providing our children and families with the highest quality early education and care remains strong," a spokesperson for the group said.
"Having proudly served the community by building an extremely skilled and talented team, Big Fat Smile welcomes this short-term solution as it allows the continuation of education for children and employment for staff throughout 2023."
The construction work of the new Budawang School will continue, and Milton Early Learning and Care will remain operational in the existing building until August 2023, before moving to "Building X" for the remainder of 2023.
Related:
Arrangements for who will run the service from January 1 2024 will be subject to a government process.
"Big Fat Smile will work concurrently with the department to ensure the environment meets safety regulatory requirements for our staff, children, and families," the spokesperson said.
"Our organisation exists to provide education and care for all children, particularly those children and families experiencing disadvantage.
"We recognise the need for support in the Milton-Ulladulla community and our commitment to continue operations is to align with our vision to enrich the lives and minds of children and families in this community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.