Jack Murchie is set to play his first game for his new NRL club.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League junior recently joined the Parramatta Eels from the New Zealand Warriors and is looking forward to a successful season in 2023.
Eels coach Brad Arthur has named his squad for this Friday's NRL trial match against the Newcastle Knights and Murchie will get a chance to wear the blue and gold for the first time.
Murchie joins Jake Arthur, Makahesi Makatoa and Wiremu Greig on the Eels' interchange bench.
Meanwhile, big name Eels players like Dylan Brown, Mitchell Moses and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will feature for the first time in 2023, while J'maine Hopgood returns from NRL All Stars duties to make his maiden Eels appearance.
The Knights have also named a strong line-up, featuring a new-look halves pairing of Kalyn Ponga and Jackson Hastings.
Kick-off is at 5.55pm on Friday, February 17.
