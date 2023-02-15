Milton Ulladulla Times
Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball preparations underway

Updated February 15 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball preparations underway. Picture file

Preparations for the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball are going well and the entrants are looking forward to the Saturday March 25 event.

