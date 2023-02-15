Preparations for the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball are going well and the entrants are looking forward to the Saturday March 25 event.
"We have 33 Princesses this year, which means lots of fabulous floats for our parade," ball coordinator Beck Cameron said.
"The group's first dance rehearsal was last Sunday and the boys are being fitted for their suits at Saunders Mensland. As always - we thank Craig and his team for all their help."
The Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball organising committee is also looking for donations of ball gowns.
"This year we are also taking donations of ball gowns to help offset the cost to local families and so far we have over a dozen stunning gowns for the princesses to choose," Beck said.
"A big thank you to all that have donated so far."
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullablessingofthefleet to leave a message about donating a gown.
Related:
The quality of entrants means coming up with a winner will be a tough job for the judges.
"Judging takes place a week before the ball, and the entrants will face a panel of professional people sourced from outside the community," Beck said
The Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball will be held at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
"As we have local businesses sponsoring princesses this year, we are expecting close to 400 people at the ball itself, Beck said.
"Gayle and Karlee Dunn are so very generous with their support and are gearing up for the catering - it's a big commitment and they always do a great job.
"NC Entertainment Services provided a fabulous ocean themed display and music for us last year and I'm told they have some really exciting plans for the evening this year - so it should be a great night."
Many sponsors are supporting the event.
"Of course all of this would not be possible without our major sponsor the Horizon Bank - but we also need to thank the Ulladulla Fishing Co-Op and Shoalhaven Council for their ongoing support along with the Milton Ulladulla Times, Ulladulla Printing Services, 2ST and many others," Beck said.
Annabelle Healey/Jack Dowling/Ulladulla Gymnastics
Mya Levy/Manuel Maya/The Fish Shop
Marli Roughley/Harley Stewart/The Pet Stylist/Oceanvibe
Ella Dowling/Joe Nelson/Little Spruce
Lara Young/Tyson MacDonald/Plan B Passenger Service
Ella Sommer/Koby Windshuttle/Vanessa Puglisi Makeup
Jessica Barr/Ben O'Callaghan/IGA Bawley Point
Jayda Harris/Jack Grebert/Lolly Kingdom
Charlotte Campbell/Jacob Jones/Mollymook Surf Club
Tara Leraghy/Jordan Magi/Cartridge World
Jordan Magi/Tara Laraghy/Jasper Peel Baking
Sophie Whitmore/Christian Norman/Ulladulla RV Repair Centre
Maddison Reid/Kohan Elliott/Soulwood Australia
Chloe Rebbeck/Rome Foots/Raine and Horne
Hope Gardner/Taj Cioccarelli/Tile Power Ulladulla
Tahlia Brook/Jaspar Burns/Milton Hair Design
Julia Stevens/Sam Anderson/Baylander Builders
Rebecca Tidbury/Joel Payne/Coastal Kids Early Learning Centre
Asher Lord/Beau Alderman/Focus Food and Beverage
Molly Drysdale/Darcy Jones/McConnell Steel & Fabrications
Abi Tomlinson/Reece Harper/Hisway Earthmoving
McKaii Sherwood/Jasper Duxbury/Yumaro Garden Centre
Maggie Schultz/Lachlan Markovits/Dunn Lewis Centre
Fiene Schaap/Theo Bradley/Woodstock Chocolate
Maddisen Hayman/Ottis Taylor/MUM Real Estate
Erica Kellam/Lachlan Overall/Kellam Buslines
Alana Smith/Wilson Harding/Tailor Made Financial Services
Chloe Grabia/Kai Snyders/ ibuild Creations/Greendraft
Tayla Makarenko/Jesse Grady/Timeless Cosmetic Tattooing
Chloe Jeffers/Lachlan Nunn/IGA Milton
Arkie Berecry/Lachlan Berry/Nikki B's
Elsie Foster/Will Skinner/The Movement Zone Ulladulla
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.