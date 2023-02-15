Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Golf Club's amenities upgrades

Updated February 15 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:56pm
Mollymook Golf Club's amenities upgrades. Picture supplied

Liberal candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora has welcomed the NSW Government's announcement that women and girls hitting the golf course at Mollymook will benefit from new bathroom amenities thanks to the $25 million Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program.

