Liberal candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora has welcomed the NSW Government's announcement that women and girls hitting the golf course at Mollymook will benefit from new bathroom amenities thanks to the $25 million Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program.
"These are important upgrades for women and girls playing golf at Mollymook," Mr Sikora said.
"Women's sport on the South Coast is incredibly popular and having new amenities makes sport even more appealing."
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said Mollymook Golf Club will receive more than $236,000 to build new bathroom amenities on course at both its Hilltop and Beachside courses.
"Women's sport is booming in NSW and this program will deliver the facilities women and girls need and deserve," Mr Henskens said.
"This ground-breaking program will level the playing field by improving facilities that for decades have been predominately used by men, but now cater for a growing number of women's and girls' sporting teams."
Since 2017 the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has committed more than $1 billion to deliver new and upgraded community sport facilities.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the facility is used by the football community throughout the year and this investment would help to boost female participation by providing a safer environment for women and girls.
"Community sport is a vital part of our social fabric and some of the biggest barriers faced by women and girls are the lack of female change rooms and amenities, as well as adequate lighting," Mrs Hancock said.
"When women and girls feel comfortable they are more likely to stick with their chosen sport. This funding boost to upgrade the bathrooms will mean more women can play golf on the South Coast."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.