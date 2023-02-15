Communities across Australia are raising concerns about their local maternity unit being downgraded, bypassed or closed.
The situation at the Ulladulla/Milton Hospital falls in this category when it comes to its maternity unit being closed.
The Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) says that the situation will only get worse without urgent action from the federal and state governments.
RDAA President, Dr Megan Belot, said that many doctors had contacted RDAA expressing concern at the future of maternity services in their communities.
"Maternity units are important for the safety and care of mothers and babies, but also contribute greatly to the other services available at the hospital, and to the community as a whole, with the availability of birthing services important to many people when considering jobs in the regions.
"Governments have to start treating the bypasses, downgrades and closures of rural maternity units as an urgent problem impacting patient safety, as well as the viability of rural towns, because that is exactly what it is."
Dr Belot, meanwhile, said "we need to explore mechanisms to support viable private obstetric services in regional towns".
