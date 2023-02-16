Milton Ulladulla Times
South Coast features in Yamaha Motor Journey global film

Updated February 16 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
The South Coast's picturesque coastal roads, the winding roads through the Southern Highlands and Sydney's Harbour Bridge all feature in the latest Yamaha Motor Journey global film produced by Yamaha Motor Company in Japan.

