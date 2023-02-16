The South Coast's picturesque coastal roads, the winding roads through the Southern Highlands and Sydney's Harbour Bridge all feature in the latest Yamaha Motor Journey global film produced by Yamaha Motor Company in Japan.
Produced with the assistance of Yamaha Motor Australia, the film features some of the favourite destinations of riders visiting Sydney and stars Japanese actors Mizuki Sashide and Rei Fukuchi, Yamaha racer/ambassador Jess Gardiner, Yamaha Motor Australia employee Ben Cade, and a host of Yamaha products.
The South Coast and Southern Highlands, long known as a riding mecca for motorcyclists, delivered perfect weather for the visiting Japanese film crew to enjoy spectacular coastal touring and kilometres of exhilarating twisting tarmac through the picturesque highlands.
Deus Ex Machina at Camperdown was the first stop on the three-day road ride, before the group headed across the Sea Cliff Bridge and up Macquarie Pass for an obligatory stop at the Robertson Pie Shop.
The panoramic views from Bald Hill at Stanwell Park, the Kiama Blowhole, and the beachfront location of Diggies Cafe at Wollongong also feature in the short film.
The crew followed the Kangaroo Valley route outlined on the Destination Yamaha Motor self-guided tours page.
The first in a series of three Australian-themed Yamaha Motor Journey movies being released by Yamaha Motor Company, the collection of short stories will form part of the Resonating Worlds series.
Resonating Worlds, filmed at locations around the globe, illustrates how going on a journey with Yamaha Motor products can lead you to new sights, people, and experiences.
The second film in the series will see off-road racing legend, Jess Gardiner, take centre stage at her Off-road Riding Institute, while the third film will be an on-water experience with the Yamaha Marine team.
