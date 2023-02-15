Amanda Grady says she is lucky to be taking part in a swim challenge with a group of people willing to support an important cause.
Amanda, at the start of February, announced she would be taking part in the annual swim challenge to support the Starlight Children's Foundation.
The foundation aims to bring fun, joy and laughter into the lives of sick children.
Two people joined the local school teacher at her first swim and now the team size has reached double figures.
Amanda's mum Tracey was also quick to sign up.
"I am impressed and proud of the people who are supporting the cause," she said.
The team is made up of mothers, daughters, sons, a cousin and work colleagues.
Their age range is 15-years to over 60-years.
The team's name is called More Sink than Swim and they are powering towards achieving their goals they set to support the foundation.
Amanda's reason for taking part in the swim is because the Starlight Foundation is important to her and son Cody who has muscular dystrophy.
Cody made use of the Starlight Room in the past.
Amanda talks about how a Starlight room is set up to take the stress and fear away from staying in hospital for children.
The challenge swimmer said the now 17-year-old Cody would now be moving to the adult side of the hospital system.
This was the right time for Amanda to take on the challenge and "give something back."
"My aim was to swim 10 kilometres in February and now I am about 300 metres off that. So I am going to double my goal," she said.
She swims either at the Milton, Ulladulla Sea or Leisure Centre pools
Her teammates swim at times and venues of their own choice and convenience.
