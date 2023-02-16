Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner George Dennis being congratulated by Vice-Captain Chris Hole.

A field of 60 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a Single Stableford Event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, on Wednesday, February 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.