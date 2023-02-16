A field of 60 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a Single Stableford Event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, on Wednesday, February 15.
The clear winner was George Dennis with 24 points while second place went to Keith Potts with 22 points.
Third place was awarded to Don Urquhart who scored 21 points in a count-back from fourth-placed Chris Lamb.
Fourth place is now recognised as an official placing.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to David Adams on the second, Jim Smith on the sixth and Tanzi Lea on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 points on a count-back, while the two-ball wildcard was not won, so will jack-pot to four balls next week.
Next week's match, on February 22, will be a single stableford.
