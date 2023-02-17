FAB Market
February 17
ALL good things come to an end and this today [Friday February 17] is the last Farmers at Burrill - [FAB] market for the season. The FAB market will be held at the Lions Park Burrill Lake from 5pm on Friday. Head to the market for the best, freshest eggs, honey, veggies, wine, pork, lamb, chicken, venison, plants, flowers, jams, berries and berry ice cream, spirits and a few more surprises including vegan gelato. Everyone loves the organic produce from the local farmers - almost as much as they love hearing from the famous Hooded Plovers.
Yurana's garage sale
February 18
Ulladulla based Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes is preparing for a massive fundraiser. The group is staging a garage sale on Saturday, February 18 from 8am to 11am at the group's Ambers House 24 25 McKail Street, Ulladulla. Please come along, grab a bargain or two and support an important organisation. There will be clothes, household goods, tools, glassware, camping gear, toys and lots of treasures. Goods can be donated before the sale but please call Diane on 0478 384 514 first - please no large items
Harry Potter Afternoon
February 22
Calling all witches and wizards! It's our annual Harry Potter afternoon! Ready your wand and practice your spells for an afternoon of magical fun: craft a bejewelled dragon egg, find out your wizarding name and more on Wednesday February 22 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm at the Ulladulla Library. Suitable for ages 5-12 years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
CWA stall
February 22
The Milton CWA is hosting its popular market stall on February Wednesday 8 from 10.30am to 12.30am at the group's hall in 55 Wason Street, Milton. Homemade jams, pickles, cakes and biscuits will be on sale, along with facemasks and the famous CWA cookbook.
Come try day
February 23
The Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Football Club will be holding free Come Try Day for everyone turning five to 16-years this in 2023. It's on Thursday February 23 commencing at 4pm. We will create age brackets for the activities and you will be run through the age-appropriate drills and skills for your group. Any questions please do not hesitate to ask! Spread the word and bring a friend along. There will a free barbecue for all participants after the event and member of the Committee and coaching staff will be available to answer any questions you may have.
Identity theft advice
March 1
Come along to receive advice about Identity Theft from the ID Support NSW team at the Ulladulla Library on Wednesday, March 1 from 10.am to 11am. Receive advice on how to spot a scam, run a credit-check, learn about the benefits of creating strong passwords and spend one-on-one time with the ID Support NSW team. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Milton Show
March 3/4
President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says the committee is very excited about presenting such a comprehensive representation of community activities from the country to the coast. Theme of this year's show, which will be held from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4, is 'A Country Fair With Ocean Air'.There will be exciting equestrian events daily in the main arena, hands on farm yard animals, Grand Parades, wood chopping,two pavilions of with hundreds of displays exhibiting the many award winning works of local community groups from art, needle work , photography, produce , cooking and floral arrangements. Local home grown acclaimed performers Amber Lawrence and Taylor Moss will be performing Friday and Saturday nights. The classic Australian Push Poetry is something not to be missed and the beer and wine tasting will also be popular. Side show alley wil offer plenty of exciting rides, games and show food. For all details of events and to enter and show schedule go to www.miltonshowsociety.com
Volunteer with IRT info session
March 8
If you're interested in becoming an IRT Sarah Claydon volunteer, come along to the free info session. It's the perfect opportunity to: learn more about volunteering with IRT, get your questions answered, meet some of our team over a cuppa, sign up for a volunteering trial and enjoy a complimentary morning tea. WHERE: IRT Sarah Claydon Retirement Village Community Hall. WHEN: 10.30am-11.30am, Wed 8 March To RSVP or find out more, please contact Bec on 0437 880 930 or our website for more info on IRT volunteering: https://www.irt.org.au/.../volunteer-with-irt-info-sessions/
Men's health meeting
March 14
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023. The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. Members of the community who would like to be involved are very welcome. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood by empathetic people and listen to one another in a non-judgmental and caring environment. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
Book Sale
March 29
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10
Submissions welcome
Anytime
Do you have a community event coming up and want some publicity. If so, please send your what is on submissions to damian.mcgill@austcommunitymedia.com.au and add a photo as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.