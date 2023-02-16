Sporting groups and community members will all benefit from a recent funding announcement.
The NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund Round Five projects have been announced with several local community projects benefiting from the grant funding.
Local funding goes to:
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Amanda Findley, said council staff and community groups worked hard to secure the latest round of grants that will boost the well-being of our local communities by providing new and upgraded playgrounds and sporting facilities.
"It's important for all ages and abilities to have great places to come together to socialise, be healthy and live an active lifestyle," Cr Findley said.
'The projects will commence within six months of the funding being announced and we aim to have them completed within three years of the funding deed being signed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.