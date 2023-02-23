MICK Austin is looking forward to seeing as many people as possible at his next free water safety workshop.
The Drawn2Water founder recently ran a free family fun day at the Ulladulla Sea Pool where people got to learn about water safety, how to be calmer in the water, how to hold their breath longer, how to recover faster, surfing safety/performing rescues, snorkelling safety/rescues, shark and marine life awareness.
The next free community workshop is on Sunday, February 26 at Bawley Beach Reserve from 12pm - 2pm and will be around another important topic.
"Do you suffer from stress or anxiety ? Well our free, monthly community workshop and beach clean is all about helping people to become aware of what happens to our body's during an episode," Mick said
"You will be shown breathing and mental techniques to help prevent and overcome them.
"It doesn't matter if it's at work, at home or even out in the surf, the fundamentals of learning to control the negative mind so that it doesn't overcome you is the most powerful tool of all."
Related:
Mick said after the first workshop he and partner Justine decided to run more.
"Our last community gathering at the Sea Pool in January was so much fun - sharing with parents and their kids a few tips on snorkel safety and breath awareness," he said
"We have decided to run a free workshop and community clean every month. Each workshop will be in a different location in our community and will also tackle so many topics you've been wanting to look into further not to mention help clean up a few areas around our beautiful townships."
Future free community workshops could be around ocean awareness, snorkel safety, surf safety shark and marine life interactions, breath management and meditation plus so much more.
"So save the date - Sunday, February 26 from 12pm to 2pm at Bawley Beach Reserve," Mick said about the upcoming workshop.
"If you would like to attend our free session please message [info@drawn2water.com.au] to confirm your spot and also to receive updates if the venue changes due to weather.
"We look forward to sharing with you some tips to help take control."
Go here to find out more about Drawn2Water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.