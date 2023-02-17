THE South Coast Branch Surf Championships were held recently at Shellharbour Beach and the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club did well.
Mollymook was well represented at the event by many nippers, parents, junior and master competitors competing.
While there were many excellent performances, possibly the stand-out performance was from Mischa Boniface.
She won gold in the under17 female beach sprint, gold in the open female beach sprint, gold in the under 17 female beach flags and gold in the open female beach flags, events.
Other excellent performances were gold to Christian Ireland in the under 15 male board race, Eden Sakora got gold in the under 15 female beach sprint, Charlotte Campbell won gold in the under 15 female beach flags, while a variety of silver and bronze medals were won by Estella Campbell, Karla and Jacob Jones, Ed Macartney, Dave Tudor-Jones and Simone Brayne in their respective events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.