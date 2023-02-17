Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's South Coast Branch Surf Championships efforts

Updated February 17 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE South Coast Branch Surf Championships were held recently at Shellharbour Beach and the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club did well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.