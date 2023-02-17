Shoalhaven residents are saying enough is enough when it comes to illegal dumping prompting a sharp upturn in public vigilance and reporting.
Council has been asking residents to report illegal dumping of waste, such as used household items, old tyres, green waste or construction waste, by using the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Report Illegal Dumping (RID) webpage.
The state average for public use of the RID website is 11 percent and Shoalhaven's use of the RID website is 73 percent.
The increased reporting directly led to a spike in clean up notices and infringements, with Shoalhaven City Council undertaking three times the amount of enforcement action, compared to other areas.
Council's Director of City Development, James Ruprai said he would like to thank residents for their help in keeping Shoalhaven clean.
"Greater vigilance and reporting from the community not only sees the prompt removal of waste from our bushland and beaches but also allows rangers to put preventive measures in place," he said.
"The increase in reporting means we have a clearer picture of where, when and what people are dumping illegally and provides greater support for ongoing investigations to find the perpetrators of these illegal acts."
Council encourages the community to keep reporting by using the EPA Report Illegal Dumping (RID) webpage, with three easy steps - snap a photo, upload it to the RID webpage, and tag your location.
