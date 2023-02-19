Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Steelers Women's Premiership to play Wenty Magpies

February 20 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Steelers Women's Premiership to play the Wenty Magpies. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra Steelers Women's Premiership coach Alicia-Kate Hawke looks upon local players Keele Browne and Lily Rogan as key players in her team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.