Illawarra Steelers Women's Premiership coach Alicia-Kate Hawke looks upon local players Keele Browne and Lily Rogan as key players in her team.
The Steelers' coach speaks of the two Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors in glowing terms.
Keele will once again get to captain the Steelers when they play tonight [Monday, February 20] at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence, Sydney against the Wenty Magpies and her great mate Lily will once again slot in the centres.
Coach Hawke loves having both Lily and Keele in her team.
"We had a chat about who would be captain and Keele's name was put forward by a few of the players," the coach said.
"Keele leads by example and is the type of player others want to learn from and follow."
The Milton Ulladulla junior will captain the side from the wing.
Coach Hawke has no qualms about naming a winger as captain - she knows Keele will get the job done.
"We told her that we are not expecting her to change her game around or lead the team around the field," the Steelers coach said.
The calmness she displays and the respect she has amongst her peers means the Steelers players will follow and back any decision made by their captain.
The Steelers will be taking on the Wentworthville Magpies - a club with a long history of producing strong footy players.
Speaking of strength, the Steelers coach said strength was an asset Lily had as a rugby league player.
She talked about a pre-season match where Lily was up against a Cook Island international in the centres - the Shoalhaven product more than held her own.
A strong work ethic and a willingness to learn are other attributes Lily has, according to her coach.
"A have absolutely no doubt the Lilly will play in the NRLW one day," Coach Hawke said.
Both Lily and Keele are prepared to play anywhere their coach wants them.
Keele's future is still in the centres, but will play on the wing tonight to help her team, while Lily, in previous years under the guidance of Coach Hawke, "pretty much played everywhere on the field".
"They are absolutely both beautiful people and a pleasure to coach," she said.
Coach Hawke said playing on a Monday night would be a good test for her side.
Many players, compared to a weekend game, had commitments like work to contend with on a weekday.
The Steelers coach is sure her players will be up to the challenge.
