The Ulladulla SES is currently on a recruitment drive and is promoting the mantra of - "there are jobs for everyone".
SES volunteers come from all walks of life and each member of the group has skills they can use to assist the community.
The mantra of - "there are jobs for everyone" rings true.
Greg Martin is a key member of the SES and his computer skills, office management experience and ability to man the radio are vital to the organisation.
It just so happens that Greg is a double amputee which relates to a motorbike accident he had in 1989.
He plays a vital role in helping this important local organisation function.
Greg is a prime example of how anyone can join the SES and assist the community.
He lost his right arm first and in later years his badly damaged right leg needed to be amputated.
Being the sort of bloke who likes to remain active and also a person who likes helping the community - Greg joined the SES.
"Even if you are in a wheelchair there is something you can do in the SES," he said.
He is not a "sit around bloke" and this approach, before he volunteered with the SES, saw him studying at TAFE and then he took on a computer science course at the University of New England.
His computer skills, experience in an office environment from his days as a station master with the NSW Railways and radio operation skills makes him an important part of the SES.
"Yes you will be an asset to the unit," was how Greg was greeted when he first looked into volunteering for the SES.
He does have his rescue operation certificate and knows not everyone can help out in the field, but he does wish he could do more.
"They [members of the SES] tell me that what I do is value work because it frees other volunteers up," he said."
"The day-to-day operations are important to the unit."
He added people could help out with the catering side of things as the volunteers need to be fed when they come back to base from jobs - mentioning "an army marches on its stomach" saying.
Once again he stressed that everyone could have a role with the SES.
The Ulladulla SES will start the new group at the beginning of March with a 'job ready' program - so any interested persons can come along any Wednesday after 5.30pm at the group's base at 188 Camden Street, Ulladulla.
People will be shown around and get help with applications or they can Google volunteer NSW SES.
You can also send the group a message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES.
Greg said volunteering with the SES was rewarding and something he would recommend to others.
"I was welcomed with open arms," he said.
Greg and his wife Carolyn used to live in Lake Conjola but now they live in Ulladulla.
He decided to volunteer for the SES after the devastating bushfires that hit the Conjola and greater Shoalhaven area.
Lawn bowls is another of his interests.
