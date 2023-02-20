Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Tennis Court's lighting project gets funding

Updated February 20 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
MUDTA President Pauline McIlveen, Fiona Phillips MP, Mayor Amanda Findley, Cr Liza Butler say the new lights are a smash. Picture supplied

Ulladulla is all set to host future national tennis tournaments following the installation of 32 floodlight poles and energy efficient LED lighting.

