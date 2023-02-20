Ulladulla is all set to host future national tennis tournaments following the installation of 32 floodlight poles and energy efficient LED lighting.
The major lighting upgrade elevates the 12-court facility to the competition standard of 350 lux [illuminance], capable of hosting high-speed play.
The $750,000 Ulladulla Tennis Court's lighting project was jointly funded by the Australian Government and Shoalhaven City Council.
Australian Government funding of $517,685 was provided through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program designed to support councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said the Ulladulla Tennis Complex was a vibrant community organisation.
"It is fantastic to be able to provide funding to upgrade a space that will be so beneficial to Ulladulla and the surrounding areas," Mrs Phillips said
"Regional sport is something the Albanese Government is proud to contribute to.
"This new lighting project will keep people active and healthy. It will allow the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association to host national competitions and it will bring players and visitors to the wonderful South Coast."
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the project was the result of successful collaboration between Council and the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association, with part funding under the Australian Government's Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.
"The lighting upgrade means the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association can grant more entries to popular competitions with play continuing into the night, while new twilight events are also planned," Cr Findley said.
"Upgraded facilities also provides our passionate locals a fantastic home for competitions or a social hit-out, all year round," she said.
The replacement of old, yellow lighting with LED lighting means the complex now meets the strict criteria required to host club competition and commercial tournaments. Benefits of the newly installed LED lighting includes:
Pauline McIlveen, Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association thanked the Federal Government and Shoalhaven City Council for allowing this exciting project to be completed.
"This project has seen the Ulladulla Tennis Club have the best competition lighting standard available and will help it maintain its aim to be the premier tennis complex on the South Coast," she said.
