A campaign to overturn the mobile phone ban at Ulladulla High School is underway.
The "Ulladulla High School Phone Ban: Why it should NOT exist in breaks" petition has been put online following the ban.
The petition hopes to get at least 500 people to support its anti-ban stance and at last count had 212 online signatures.
People have also left various comments on the petition.
"I don't agree with this ban in their breaks. This will not stop bullying but will just make the phones even more attractive because they are banned," one person said about the ban.
Ulladulla High School implemented new procedures for mobile phones at the start of the school year following consultation with the school community.
The Ulladulla Parents and Citizens Association [P&C] and Department of Education are supporting the school's approach on the issue.
"This issue has been hotly debated for several years at the P&C with a groundswell of support growing for banning phones," P&C President Matt Knight said.
"I think it is a fantastic idea and will help take away a huge source of distraction - this should make learning and being a young person just a bit easier"
"Principal Denise Lofts 100 percent has our support and the whole town should get behind this initiative."
Mr Knight the ban was mentioned at a recent P&C meeting.
"According to several of the teachers and deputies in the room [at the meeting] over the first few weeks of term one [when compared to last year] they are seeing fewer negative incidents in the playground, hardly any cyberbullying and more engagement with the learning content in the classroom," Mr Knight said
"All in all I believe removing phones during school is the right outcome and time will prove this."
The NSW Education Department is also keeping an eye on the situation.
"While early days, overall the new approach has been well received by students, staff and parents," a department spokesperson said
"The school is aware of some feedback from students and so will review the approach at the end of Term One."
A comprehensive and independent review into the use of digital devices in NSW public schools was completed in 2018 and a new policy was implemented in 2020.
A survey at this time of high schools found 70 percent had implemented full mobile phone restrictions, and 30 percent had implemented either partial or no restrictions.
The department's official policy on the use of mobile phones and other digital devices in schools is:
Primary schools - there is a mandatory restriction on the use of digital devices by school students during class, recess and lunch, unless the use is explicitly authorised by a principal or teacher for an educational purpose, supports a student's specific learning or wellbeing need, or where an exemption has been granted for other reasons.
Secondary schools - while mobile phones can be disruptive, students also need to learn how to use their devices responsibly. The department trusts its high schools to get that balance right, working with their wider school community, including parents.
"We would encourage any parents who have concerns about their child's device use to discuss it with their school Principal. It's important for students, particularly older students, to learn how to use mobile devices responsibly," the department spokesperson said.
