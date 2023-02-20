Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Untied Cricket Club junior Matthew Gilkes' NSW Blues role

Updated February 21 2023 - 10:30am, first published February 20 2023 - 2:30pm
Matthew Gilkes. Picture file

Ulladulla Untied Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes, will once again be a key player for the NSW Blues in an upcoming first class clash.

