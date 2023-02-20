Ulladulla Untied Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes, will once again be a key player for the NSW Blues in an upcoming first class clash.
The NSW Blues selectors have picked a 13-player squad for their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland Bulls at the GABBA in Brisbane that begins today [Tuesday February 21].
Gilkes retains the keeper's gloves, after making his wicket-keeping debut for NSW recently against Tasmania.
The local junior said, in general, he was happy with the way his keeping was going.
The Blues currently sit sixth on the ladder with four draws and three losses so far this summer, including a tense draw against the Bulls at Drummoyne in October and last week's rain-affected draw with Tasmania at the SCG.
Queensland are currently in fourth place with two wins, three draws and two losses.
The NSW squad includes the return to the squad of veteran seamer Trent Copeland and left-arm speedster Ben Dwarshuis, while Australian white ball star Adam Zampa has dropped out of the squad.
The match will begin at 11am (AEDT) on today February 21 and be streamed live via cricket.com.au.
