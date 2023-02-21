Milton Ulladulla Times
Plans for the Milton Show are underway

February 21 2023 - 11:30am
There is plenty of fun being planned for the upcoming 153rd Milton Show on from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4 at the Milton Showground.

There is plenty of fun being planned for the upcoming 153rd Milton Show on from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4 at the Milton Showground.

