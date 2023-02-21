There is plenty of fun being planned for the upcoming 153rd Milton Show on from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4 at the Milton Showground.
President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, said her dedicated volunteers were excited about getting this show underway.
"Without this fabulous committee, the show would not go on," she said.
"We know the community is looking forward to a very positive event reflecting on all the good things about our wonderful community, including what makes this area such a wonderful place to live in."
The show, in previous years, has been cancelled due to floods and COVID-19, but 2023 event is sure to make up for the recent cancellations.
With over 60 events scheduled over the two days there is so much to see, something for all the family, all ages and interests.
"It is important to give yourself plenty of time to take it all in. It is a good idea to bring all your family and friends and have a great day out," the show society president said.
"We get so much feedback from newcomers saying they had no idea all this was going on in our town which they learn about by attending the show -.it makes them very proud of where they live.
"There are also many opportunities at the show to meet creative groups, join a group, learn something new, make new friends."
Some of the events include spectacular equestrian competition in the main arena, farmers challenge, cuddle farmyard animals, home brew, beer and wine tastings, show girls ,woodchop, classic and original bush poetry side show alley, rides, games, yummy show food and of course the famous Milton Show Bar
For full show details down load entry fees, programs, events, parking, go to www.miltonshowsociety.com
