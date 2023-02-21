With "significant gratitude" is how the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's committee sums up getting recent funding from the NSW Office Of Sport.
The club will get over $53,000 to support the upgrades to its gear shed and security facilities.
"Thank you Alister Henskens MP, Shelley Hancock MP and Luke Sikora - Liberal Candidate for South Coast for visiting our beautiful club and showing your support," a club spokesperson said.
Related
"These upgrades are going to assist the day-to-day operation that Mollymook SLSC provides to the local and greater community not only on a daily and weekly basis, but 24/7 with our emergency call-out team."
The spokesperson said the upgrades ensure that the club's equipment, which is rescue ready 24/7, is kept is a safe a secure location whilst remaining easily accessible in those emergency situations.
"Along with providing a safe environment for all of our patrolling members and over 200 nippers who use our facilities day in, day out," the spokesperson said about the funding announcement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.