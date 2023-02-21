Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's upgrade funding

Updated February 21 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The club will get over $53,000 to support the upgrades to its gear shed and security facilities. Picture supplied

With "significant gratitude" is how the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's committee sums up getting recent funding from the NSW Office Of Sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.