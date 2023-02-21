MILTON Public School's 2023 kindergarten students are settling in nicely and enjoying is great new adventure in their lives.
The kindy kids are busy making new friends and getting to know their friendly teachers and support staff.
They have been enjoying many activities and reading books is always a favourite thing to do.
Meanwhile, the Department of Education advices that voucher worth up to $150, can helping lower the cost of school expenses in 2023.
Every primary and secondary school student in NSW is eligible for three $50 vouchers, totalling $150, to help pay for school supplies.
How can the vouchers be used?
For eligible expenses such as:
Who is eligible?
Every primary and secondary school student who is an NSW resident enrolled for school in 2023.
Parents and carers can apply for three $50 vouchers for each eligible student in their family.
How to apply
Apply online at Service NSW or visit a Service NSW Centre in person.
Important dates
Applications for vouchers are open. Vouchers are valid for use by June 30 (end of Term Two).
