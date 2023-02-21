Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Public School's kindergarten students for 2023

Updated February 21 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MILTON Public School's 2023 kindergarten students are settling in nicely and enjoying is great new adventure in their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.