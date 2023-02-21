THE NSW Department of Primary Industries is holding a pop up crab trap exchange program in Nowra this Friday [February 24].
From 2.30pm to 5.30pm, at the NSW DPI Site 180a Princes Highway, fishers can exchange their witches hat or rectangular style traps for a new, more environmentally responsible crab gear type.
The pop-up exchange program aims to encourage local fishers to move away from traditional witches hat nets by providing an environmentally friendly crab fishing alternative. Witches-hats are made of very thin, entanglement mesh, which is inverted when set and can result in the incidental entanglement and drowning of turtles and other non-target species.
The lightweight nature of the steel ring in witches-hat nets, means they can move location during tidal movements and be lost to the fisher and then continues to ghostfish.
The exchange program also supports moving away from rectangular crab traps as these have large entrances and are known to have a turtle bycatch issue.
You can exchange your witches hat or rectangular collapsible crab trap for a round trap or lift net - conditions apply.
All attendees on the day are required to register via Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/417Qr5M
For more details on how to crab fish responsibly and modify your gear - http://bit.ly/36UdidD
These crab gear exchange days are run with the assistance of Fishcare Volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.