Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

NSW Department of Primary Industries' Nowra crab trap exchange program

Updated February 21 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Department of Primary Industries' Nowra crab trap exchange program. Picture supplied

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries is holding a pop up crab trap exchange program in Nowra this Friday [February 24].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.