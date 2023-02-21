TWO walk-in vaccination clinics for people seeking a fifth COVID-19 dose will be open over the next few days
People can just walk into the vaccination clinic at Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre today Wednesday, February 22 or Thursday, February 23 held between 9am and 5pm.
Pfizer and Moderna Omicron-specific vaccines are available at the clinic.
Dr Jessie Hoang from the Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre said all adults who haven't had a booster or a COVID-19 in the past six months can get a booster shot.
She said the booster would give people additional protection against severe illness from COVID.
"Children and adolescents aged 5-17 years who are at risk of severe COVID-19 should also have a booster dose," she said
"Just walk in or make a vaccine appointment by phoning our centre on 4455 5422."
The Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre is located at 111 Princes Highway, next to The Plaza Shopping Centre.
