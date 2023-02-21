STAR Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes, got agonisingly close to making his inaugural first-class century yesterday.
Gilkes, playing for NSW in a Marsh Sheffield Shield match at the Gabba yesterday [Tuesday, February 21], was one shot away from reaching a century.
However, his 94-run effort has put the Blues in a strong position against the Queenslanders.
Gilkes, who will also keep wickets for the Blues, came in at number six and faced 160 balls on his way to being NSW's top scorer.
He smashed 14 boundaries and his strike-rate was 58.75
The Ulladulla United product was one of Xavier Bartlett's three wickets.
All-rounder Chris Green was NSW's next best batter with 52 runs.
NSW, at stumps, was 9/311 and the match resumes today.
