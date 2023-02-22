Joining this focus group won't be a waste of time

Shoalhaven City Council's Waste Services division is looking for people to join one of its focus groups so they can hear what the community thinks about our recycling and waste education communication materials.
The waste service division is looking for a diverse cross section of the community to share their feedback.
"This includes your family and friends - we would like to hear from them as well. There'll even be catering and a lucky door prize," a spokesperson said about the focus groups
"What can I put in my bin? What day is my bin collected? Is the Recycling and Waste Depot [the "tip"] open today? How much will it cost? If you ask these questions and others about recycling and waste disposal, we want to know where you go to find the answers."
Council Waste Services is holding Focus Groups to hear what the community thinks about its recycling and waste education communication materials.
The focus groups will:
Expressions of interest are now open to Shoalhaven residents (18 years and over) at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZP5QJC7.
Closing date for applications is Monday February 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.