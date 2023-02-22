ATHLETE Jason Russell approaches his sport with an impressive sense of purity.
Sure the ace tenpin bowler and South Coast Special Olympics Club member wants to win and test himself, but he has other reasons why he does sport.
"I enjoy meeting people and it's fun to play tenpin bowling," he said
"I also enjoy getting strikes."
The Milton/Ulladulla area is now officially under the banner of South Coast Special Olympics Club, which means more opportunities in the future for Southern Shoalhaven-based athletes like Jason from Mollymook.
The group is trying to raise its profile in the Milton Ulladulla area and will be staging a 'Come-and-Try' 10 pin bowling event at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, Ulladulla this Sunday, February 26 at 10am.
Prospective athletes and volunteers are invited to come along to play and find out more about the South Coast Special Olympics Club.
Jason, being an athlete representative, will be at the come and try day and is happy to answer questions and help promote the group.
He is looking forward to Sunday and hopes that many people will attend.
At the come and try day people will be able to get a whole range of information about South Coast Special Olympics Club, enjoy a free sausage sizzle, make new friends, get to meet the athletes like Jason, play some 10-pin and importantly have fun.
South Coast Special Olympics is part of Special Olympics Australia and Special Olympics International.
It is a sporting organisation for people with intellectual disabilities [or other disabilities with associated cognitive impairment].
Given the impressive venue that is the Dunn and Lewis Centre there is a chance the South Coast Special Olympics, in the future, could bring other sports to the local area.
The group's motto is based on being brave in the attempt to do well, rather than winning.
Meanwhile, Jason hits the lanes whenever he gets the chance and has goals he wants to achieve
"I want to represent NSW and Australia," he said.
Before moving to the Shoalhaven he represented the ACT at the Junior National Games in 2008 in swimming where he won a gold medal.
Jason and his fellow South Coast Special Olympics Club members were recently presented with their new uniforms which they all now proudly wear.
