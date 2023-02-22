SIMON Harris knows he has a keen group of footy players to coach.
Tuesday night was his first run as coach of the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Football Club's side which is getting ready to play in the new Tackle Southern NSW competition and he liked what he saw.
He points to what the girls had been doing in the last few weeks to explain why he thinks the team is keen and ready to go.
"The girls were turning up to training without a coach for the past few weeks and hats off to them for doing that. I think the blokes would be lost if there was not that organisational direction for them at training for them," he said.
"The girls show a lot of promise - they are eager and they are keen."
The Bulldogs, for the first time in the club's history, have entered a team in an open women's tackle competition and Harris was recently appointed the coach.
He had always wanted to coach a side and now has an off-field opportunity with the Bulldogs' Tackle Southern NSW side.
"I guess my experience is something I can offer and I have played under a lot of coaches," he said about what he had to offer the side.
He said the team had a good mix of experienced and not so experienced players.
"It's very exciting," he said.
Harris is sure his team is ready for the physicality of playing tackle football.
"The success of the NRLW has inspired these girls and they now all want to get involved. I think they go harder than the boys," he said.
"Like I said they are keen, they turn up and will continue to turn up and that is why I am here because it's so exciting."
Harris, after watching the team run some passing drills, says his players have some skill.
"I now know what I am working with now and we can build off that," he said.
His partner is the experienced Cheyanne Hatch who will be a key member of the side when the season starts in late April.
Harris has played with the Bulldogs in the last few seasons and at this stage does not know if he will have a run in season 2023.
"My priority now is to coach the girls," he said.
New players, for all teams, are welcome and can send a message at https://www.facebook.com/miltonulladullabulldogs.
