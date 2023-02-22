TWO local teams are preparing to compete in the annual Sydney Harbour Challenge - a gruelling over 22km event this weekend.
The two teams from the Mollymook Outriggers Club are set to take on this challenge and are proud to represent the local area.
The teams are:
Men's
Damian Staunton
Damian Searle
Paul Watkins
Murray Mullholland
Dion Carter
Ty Graham
Women's
Debra Staunton
Leesa Osborne
Sue Sproule
Tracy Holt
Tracy Rutter
Samantha Jaensch
About the event
The fleet will head out from Rose Bay, down the coast before coming back in through the heads, down to the Opera House and back to Rose Bay.
The event this year will be contested by 137 crews, including local, regional, interstate and approximately 20 international crews - more than double the teams from 2022,
Racing is in three races, mixed, mens and womens.
The range of divisions and the event serves for selection to the international regatta to be held in Samoa later this year.
Additionally, the Mollymook Outriggers will be hosting its annual regatta on Saturday, March 25, setting off from the Ulladulla Harbour followed by a special dinner at Ocean Vibe to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary.
The club hopes to welcome past and present members along with visiting paddlers to a great evening, good food, live local music and most importantly fun - see details below.
The Mollymook Outriggers' season will culminate with State Titles, hosted by Port Hacking Club in April, before our crews head to Mooloolaba at the end of May for nationals.
