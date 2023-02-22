Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Outriggers Club members in Sydney Harbour Challenge

Updated February 23 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:47am
Mollymook Outriggers ready for the Sydney Harbour Challenge. Picture supplied

TWO local teams are preparing to compete in the annual Sydney Harbour Challenge - a gruelling over 22km event this weekend.

Local News

