Hans Visch is not the type of person who lets age stand in the way of taking on and meeting challenges.
The 76-year-old Narrawallee resident, recently, completed what can only be described as an epic swim.
Hans, with support from Craig Dempsey on a paddle board, swam from Narrawallee to Mollymook's south end.
"It [the swim] was something I always had in the back of my mind to do, but I was freaked out by shark sightings a few weeks ago," he said.
Hans, beforehand, swam 4.5 kilometres at the Ulladulla Leisure Centre and he knew the time was right for him to tick off this "bucket list" challenge.
Into the water he went and the conditions were pretty good, but he still had to push through a few tough spots.
The swell was "up and down" when he headed towards the Bannisters area.
"I felt I was going nowhere," he said about one stage of the swim.
However, soon he was powering on towards his goal - the Mollymook's south end.
"Relief I guess - I had done it," he said about completing the 4.2 kilometre swim.
"I felt pretty relaxed and did not feel buggered at all but two hours later at home - I was gone."
Hans saw a bit of marine life - but no big sharks were spotted.
He asked some of his friends from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club about the swim and the view is that nobody had ever completed such a swim.
Hans comes from an endurance sport background. He has notched up 40 marathons, along with some biathlons and triathlons.
He encourages others to take on challenges no matter their age.
The epic swimmer also likes to set a good and healthy example for his children and grandchildren to follow.
Hans does have to "nurse" his shoulders and in October is eyeing off a 5K swim in Cairns.
He is a member of the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club and helps out with patrols.
"They are a good group of people," he said about the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club members.
