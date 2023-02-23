The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla is privileged to have Bronwyn Adcock as the guest speaker at its Tuesday February 28 meeting
Bronwyn will be addressing the club members, partners, friends and anyone from the community who wishes to listen to her talk about her career and her book - 'Currowan'.
'Currowan' is the story of a fire and a community during Australia's worst summer.
The gathering from 6pm for a 6.30pm start is at the Dunn Lewis Centre, 141 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla.
If you wish to attend, please notify Rotarian Louise Garrett on 0432 091 991 or by email loumgarr@optusnet.com.au, before noon - Monday February 27 for catering purposes.
Cost is $25 per person, which includes a main course and dessert, soft drinks can be purchased at the centre.
Bronwyn Adcock is an award winning Australian journalist and writer with 25 years experience.
She won the 2022 Walkley Book Award for Currowan: The story of a fire and a community during Australia's worst summer.
The award winner has worked as a radio current affairs reporter and radio documentary maker for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), as a video journalist for the international affairs program Dateline on SBS Television Australia, and as a freelance writer for the Griffith Review, The Saturday Paper and The Monthly.
