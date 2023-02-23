YOU would have to say there was an air of confidence at the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' training session on Tuesday evening.
The senior grade teams are busy training hard for the year's Group Seven Rugby League competition and Bulldogs hope to do well.
Number-wise, a good turnout was recorded at training and they were quick to settle in for a few solid hours of training.
There was also a nice sprinkling of youth and experience amongst the group.
Coach Andy Lynch said he was happy with the way the lads had been getting stuck into their pre-season training.
Related:
When coach Lynch addressed his players they all listened and did what was instructed of them.
Given their mentor's strong playing background and wealth of experience, his players should give him their full attention.
The first-grade coach's playing pedigree is impressive and he made a name for himself on English soil - read more here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.