A competitive field of 54 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a single stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, on Wednesday February 22.
The winner was Shane Roche with 23 points while second place went to Wayne Smith with 22 points.
Third place was awarded to Ron Sweaney who scored 21 points in a count-back from fourth placed Kevin Hodge, who just missed out on a placing.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to David Adams on the second, Peter Geach on the sixth and Steve Whiting on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16 points on a count-back, while the four-ball wildcard was not won, so will jack-pot to 6 balls next week.
Next week [March 1] a single stableford will be played for the march monthly medal.
