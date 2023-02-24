Milton Ulladulla Volleyball has a new home with the unveiling of three new courts at the Dunn Lewis centre.
To celebrate the opening of the new courts, a free come and try event will be held next Wednesday February 29 with everyone welcomed to come along and give the sport a go.
South Coast Volleyball president, Steve Campbell said it's an incredibly "exciting time" for the sport and it's athletes.
"We've been playing volleyball in town now for about six years out of the high school," Campbell said.
"With the completion of the Dunn Lewis auditorium we now have the gear for three courts which we are really excited about."
Campbell said they are preparing for what they hope to be a big launch next Wednesday.
"Everyone is welcome to come along, it really is a sport for all ages," he said.
The 69-year-old Campbell can testify to this as he still jumps on a court each week for a game.
"I'm 70 my next birthday and I'm still playing, my knees and my back are showing their age but they haven't caved in yet," he said.
"It really is a game where anyone can jump in and have a crack which I think is a big plus."
Volleyball has continued to grow as a sport in the region, with several athletes making their way on to the state and national circuits.
The Nowra High School girls team were named the second best in NSW after their run at the NSWCHSSA Secondary Volleyball NSW Championships.
The launch next week will have friendly matches, free food and a plethora of prizes to be won.
"We've even got some major prizes that are being given away by Volleyball NSW," Campbell said.
He hopes that the sport will continue to grow throughout the region, especially in the Milton-Ulladulla area.
"We're hoping to start a competition that will sort of mirror what's happening in the Bomaderry stadium."
"We are also hoping to have multiple grades from the young to the old from the experienced to the beginner level."
For anymore information on the event or local Volleyball you can call Steve Campbell on 0416 204 232.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
