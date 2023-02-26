The recent Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club February luncheon meeting, held at the Dunn Lewis Centre, was again a small gathering.
However the attendees who did come were treated to a special afternoon when guest speakers Ros Christie and John Miskelly from the Zephyr Lavender Farm took centre stage.
Ros spoke of their journey establishing their current business, which is situated on Comerong Island, a picturesque spot, just east of Nowra.
Their five acres of the Island is Zephyr Farm, which provides a peaceful, idyllic haven for their business.
They have been farming lavender for 11 years, and although they no longer grow this beautiful plant, they currently craft, create and produce over eighty lavender-based products.
Ros and John were interesting speakers and VIEW Club members loved pursing, and in many cases purchasing, some of the huge variety of lavender products that were on display.
Each product is handmade on the farm and is available via their website or through selected markets.
Next month, members will hear from Vicky Turay and Di Mitchell, from Yumaro, the NDIS Nursery.
Any women wishing to know more about VIEW or attend one of our luncheon meetings, are welcome to attend. Please contact Cherrie on 4454 4785 for more information.
VIEW is a valued part of The Smith Family, which is a national independent children's charity committed to helping Disadvantaged Australian children, by unlocking opportunities through education and learning.
