Shoalhaven City Council's free energy use workshop with Adam Corrigan

Updated February 27 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Shoalhaven City Council's free energy use workshop with Adam Corrigan. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven residents can find out ways to save money, reduce energy use and make their home more comfortable in a free workshop with energy expert, Adam Corrigan.

