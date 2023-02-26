Shoalhaven residents can find out ways to save money, reduce energy use and make their home more comfortable in a free workshop with energy expert, Adam Corrigan.
Founder and Director of Your Energy Friend, Mr Corrigan has helped to educate and guide thousands of householders to become energy efficient in their own homes.
The workshop will cover the simple actions that people can take to help cut energy costs and get the most out of their energy provider.
Participants are invited to bring their latest bill and learn what to look for on their energy bills, how to tell if they're getting a good deal and discuss their best options.
Everyone will go into the running to win a free home energy efficiency scorecard assessment.
Council is hosting the event at Nowra Library on Saturday March 25 to help raise awareness for Earth Hour. Participants can also take advantage of council's free energy saving kits, which are available to borrow from all local libraries.
There are limited spaces available, so book early via Council's website.
