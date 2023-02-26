Milton Ulladulla Times
Happy Feet Walking Group's birthday celebrations

Updated February 27 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
Happy Feet Walking Group's birthday celebrations. Picture supplied

The Happy Feet Walking Group recently celebrated 14 years of walking and socialising.

Local News

