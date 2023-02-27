Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Steelers' half-time chat inspires victory in the Harvey Norman Premiership

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 27 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Steelers bounced back from a loss to defeat the Roosters on Saturday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

With the Steelers locked in at 10-all against the Central Coast Roosters at half-time on Saturday in the Harvey Norman Premiership it was crucial the team talk from coach Alicia Hawke was just right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.