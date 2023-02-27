The Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association is gearing up for a big season in both the senior and junior ranks.
The association is hosting a senior women's meet and greet barbecue on Tuesday March 6 from 6pm at the West Ulladulla Courts.
The Tuesday March 6 event is for those interested in playing to come along, join the club and get registration information for the upcoming season which starts on March 23.
For juniors an NSG competition players registrations are now open go to website www.udna.com.au to register.
In other netball news, the association is holding a come and try day for all players [past and new] on Saturday March 18 at 9am.
Come along on Saturday on March 18 at 9am to meet the new committee and enjoy a free barbecue.
The come and try session is followed by a "rules of netball" free clinic from 10.30am, which is a great opportunity for anyone wishing to learn the rules of netball.
