Students and staff at Ulladulla Public School are enjoying a busy start to the school year with many fun activities both inside and outside the classroom,
The annual swimming carnival was recently held and well done to all the students who took part in the event.
The house results were: Sea Gulls first, Kookaburras second and Currawongs third.
The students are looking forward to the upcoming Milton Show.
The Infant students are busy creating beautiful posters for the upcoming Milton Show, which will be held from Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4 at the Milton Showground.
The show will be a fun-filled event with lots of things to do and see.
