With just days to go the Milton Show, the event's committee members are excited to see how everything has fallen into place which is means a great show for the local community to enjoy.
The Milton Show starts on Friday March 3 and continues on Saturday March 4.
Show president, Melia Woods, says she can't wait for the local community to come and see the many aspects of where they live.
"The general feedback we get from visitors to past shows is amazement at what our area has to offer, and how lucky we are to live here," she said.
The theme of this year's show is "A Country Fair with Ocean Air".
"This theme is a reminder that we live in a beautiful country environment, offering country life, all just minutes drive to the magnificent harbour and coastline blessed with magnificent beaches," Melia said.
"In between the coastal area, we have the lovely villages, boutiques, winery, cafes, and restaurants.
"We feel a visit to the Milton Show is a great reminder of where we live and how lucky we are, the show brings the country to you, and it is a heart heart-warming experience to be enjoyed by all.
The show president said the event had much to offer.
"There will be so much to see and do for all ages. It is great to see the enjoyment on the faces of the visitors when they get up close to the cattle, farmyard animals, pigs racing, the exciting horse events and Grand Parade in the main arena, whip cracking, wood chopping and the joy of rides and games in Side Show Alley," she said.
People can have a cool drink at the Milton Show Bar, listen to great bush poetry, vote on the best mullet hairstyle, listen to local musicians and performers, and watch the Town Band in all its glory.
The extraordinary range of products and activities in the main pavilions from the colourful creative works of our local school children to the works of seasoned artisans, produce and floral arrangements is always worth a visit
"Even just mingling in the happy positive crowds, bumping into old mates and having a chat are great parts of the show," Melia said
"The Milton Show Committee has worked hard to bring all this together for you all to enjoy in just one day and we hope you do come and enjoy it."
For all details go to miltonshowsociety.com
