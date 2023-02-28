Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lake Conjola Fishing Club's Clean Up Australia Day event

Updated February 28 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Clean up runs from 9am to 12pm on Sunday March 5 so organise your family, friends and neighbours to band together and give back to the community by cleaning up some rubbish .

THE Lake Conjola Fishing Club is once again coordinating a Clean Up Australia Day event in the Lake Conjola area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.