THE Lake Conjola Fishing Club is once again coordinating a Clean Up Australia Day event in the Lake Conjola area.
The Clean up runs from 9am to 12pm on Sunday March 5 so organise your family, friends and neighbours to band together and give back to the community by cleaning up some rubbish .
To register meet the other volunteers at the Lake Conjola beach boat ramp barbecue area at the end of Lake Conjola Entrance Road .
"Every cigarette butt, paper scrap , discarded mask or bottle we can we recover improves both our marine and community environment," one of the organisers said.
"Last year we collected 227 kilograms of rubbish in extremely wet conditions.
"Your health and safety during the clean up is important to us and consequently we will supply you gloves , sunscreen , water and collection bags."
There will also be a sausage sizzle for the participants.
"We have organised a skip bin to remove all the collected garbage - so come along and help us fill it and Clean Up Conjola," the event organiser said.
If you require further information please contact Ian on 0406 946 856
